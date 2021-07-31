The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 720 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. raised The Sage Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 716 ($9.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 701.60 ($9.17) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 680.46. The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.