Barclays Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Friday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.35.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

