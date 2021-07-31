Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR:FME opened at €66.54 ($78.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €78.72 ($92.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

