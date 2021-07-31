Morgan Stanley Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $64.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $73.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

