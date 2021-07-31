Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $221.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.20.

NYSE GLOB opened at $239.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.76.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

