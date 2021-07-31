The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $305.00 at Barclays

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $299.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $213.42 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

