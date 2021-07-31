Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €55.68 ($65.51) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion and a PE ratio of 36.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €55.60 ($65.41).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.