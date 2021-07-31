Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €55.68 ($65.51) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion and a PE ratio of 36.74. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €55.60 ($65.41).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

