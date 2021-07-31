Barclays Reiterates €218.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €211.10 ($248.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €209.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.