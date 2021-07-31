Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $2,469,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

