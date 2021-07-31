Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $870.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,071 shares of company stock worth $232,495. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

