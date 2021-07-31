Advisor Partners LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

