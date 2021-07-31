Advisor Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centene by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

