California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 257 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arcosa by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACA opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

ACA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.