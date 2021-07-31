SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 11704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,624 shares of company stock worth $2,113,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.