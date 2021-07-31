The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $303.00 Price Target for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price objective on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.15.

BA stock opened at $226.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.94. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

