BMO Capital Markets Increases Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $140.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Xilinx stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

