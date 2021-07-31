ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $640.00 at Truist Securities

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $575.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $530.96. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 783.85, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

