Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $22.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $22.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.43 to $25.40. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $16.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $97.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $104.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $103.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $93.52 to $112.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,478.83. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.