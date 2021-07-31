DragonVein (DVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $723.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 88.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.99 million and $723.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

