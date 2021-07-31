Greencoat UK Wind PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON UKW opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12 month low of GBX 113.65 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.40 ($1.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.15. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

