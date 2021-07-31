Schroders plc (SDR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37 on September 23rd

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,657 ($47.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,577.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDR shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,313.33 ($43.29).

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

