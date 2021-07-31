Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.45.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $99.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

