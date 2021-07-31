Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $86.58 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

