Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.