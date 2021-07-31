Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock worth $1,901,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

