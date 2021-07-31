First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Critical Review

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.79 $202.03 million $1.42 34.39 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.41 $1.67 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96% Glen Burnie Bancorp 13.90% 5.57% 0.47%

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Glen Burnie Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bankshares and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $42.59, suggesting a potential downside of 12.80%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

