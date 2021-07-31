Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from a d rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

