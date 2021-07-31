Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.72.

SDE stock opened at C$4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

