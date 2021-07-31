Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €160.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.00 ($168.24).

EPA SU opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

