Dynamic Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Dynamic has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.