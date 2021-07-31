Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDMHF shares. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $573.25 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $576.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.49.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

