Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDMHF shares. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $573.25 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $576.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.49.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

