Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.25 ($45.00).

Renault stock opened at €32.03 ($37.68) on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

