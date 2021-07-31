Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -13.86. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

