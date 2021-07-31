Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.39.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.35 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.