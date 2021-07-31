Raymond James Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$3.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.26.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.53. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

