Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$14.25 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.16. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.89 and a one year high of C$14.87.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

