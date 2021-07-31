Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Expands By 53.2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 1,480,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.0 days.
OTCMKTS SLGGF opened at $0.44 on Friday. SolGold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.
About SolGold
Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.