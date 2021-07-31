Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Expands By 53.2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,267,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 1,480,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLGGF opened at $0.44 on Friday. SolGold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

