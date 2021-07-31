Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Declines By 60.9%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SICRF opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

SimCorp A/S Company Profile

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

