Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,882 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.