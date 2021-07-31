Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 67,144 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67,144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,167 shares of company stock worth $12,208,359. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.