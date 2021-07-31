Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCS opened at $69.45 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

