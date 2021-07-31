Head-To-Head Analysis: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) & Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.69 $141.24 million $0.81 41.48 Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.73 $6.76 million $0.11 149.27

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Summit Materials and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 1 3 3 0 2.29 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Materials presently has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.62%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.70% 7.20% 2.64% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Summit Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

