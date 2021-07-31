Versus Systems (VS) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Versus Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Versus Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Versus Systems
|$1.39 million
|-$5.78 million
|-7.57
|Versus Systems Competitors
|$1.06 billion
|-$323,608.25
|32.83
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Versus Systems
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Versus Systems Competitors
|609
|2994
|4539
|88
|2.50
Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Versus Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Versus Systems
|-387.36%
|-495.77%
|-92.51%
|Versus Systems Competitors
|-27.60%
|-1,835.61%
|-11.83%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.0% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Versus Systems competitors beat Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.