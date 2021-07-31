Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 116,751 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.