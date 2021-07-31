Digerati Technologies (DTGI) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS: DTGI) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Digerati Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million -$3.38 million -2.34 Digerati Technologies Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 32.83

Digerati Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Digerati Technologies Competitors -27.60% -1,835.61% -11.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digerati Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies Competitors 609 2994 4539 88 2.50

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 63.82%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digerati Technologies peers beat Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

