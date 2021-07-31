DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.53% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $54,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,896,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,414,000 after buying an additional 328,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

