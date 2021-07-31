Pendal Group Limited Sells 8,855 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $149.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

