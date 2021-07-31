Pendal Group Limited Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,136 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 363,067 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 110,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,166,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

