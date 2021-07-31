Pendal Group Limited Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Masco were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

