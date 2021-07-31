Pendal Group Limited Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $4,041,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 223,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 700,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

